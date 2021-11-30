In lieu of a normal episode of Powerrr the NWA will be airing a special edition of their Ten Pounds of Gold series, which will highlight the recent rivalry between top superstar Nick Aldis and current reigning NWA worlds champion, Trevor Murdoch. The special will re-air the NWA 73 showdown between Murdoch and Aldis, as well as see both men provide commentary on the classic 1977 NWA title match between Harley Race and Terry Funk.
Full details can be read in the press release issued by FITE:
NWA fans we are on the last stop before our massive return to Atlanta for Hard Times 2!
This week, we present to you Aldis & Murdoch: A Ten Pounds of Gold Special! We’re going to sit down with the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and the National Treasure Nick Aldis as they discuss their journey in professional wrestling, their storied feud, and their thoughts heading into Hard Times 2!
Plus, they’ll offer exclusive commentary on a 1977 NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Harley Race and Terry Funk, followed by an encore presentation of their blockbuster main event match at NWA 73!