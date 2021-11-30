In lieu of a normal episode of Powerrr the NWA will be airing a special edition of their Ten Pounds of Gold series, which will highlight the recent rivalry between top superstar Nick Aldis and current reigning NWA worlds champion, Trevor Murdoch. The special will re-air the NWA 73 showdown between Murdoch and Aldis, as well as see both men provide commentary on the classic 1977 NWA title match between Harley Race and Terry Funk.

Full details can be read in the press release issued by FITE: