The National Wrestling Alliance is coming back with a new series.

The promotion’s play-by-play commentator Joe Gali announced today on Youtube that the new program, entitled, “NWA Shockwave,” will begin airing next Tuesday at 7pm EST. This is the same timeslot as the NWA’s previous weekly episodic, Powerrr, which Shockwave is replacing.

Gali also added that Shockwave will be produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network at Thunder Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Check it out below.