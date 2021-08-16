The National Wrestling Alliance has just announced that AEW women’s division stars Red Velvet and KiLynn King are set to compete in the promotion’s upcoming women’s tag team tournament at the August 28th Empowerrr pay per view.

It's almost time for @AEW, right? Suppose then there's no better time to announce that we've just been informed by @MickieJames… @Thee_Red_Velvet & @KiLynnKing HAVE JUST ENTERED THE #EMPOWERRR NWA WOMEN'S TAG TITLE TOURNAMENT! Welcome, ladies!https://t.co/8yMwjetoRr pic.twitter.com/lbzDaFDa9r — NWA (@nwa) August 16, 2021

Previously announced for the tag tournament were Marti Belle and former women’s champion Allysin Kay.