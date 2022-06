The NWA will be returning to the Khorassan Ballroom inside the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta for a two-day NWA 74 event on August 27 and 28.

“We made a promise last year to return to St. Louis and bring quality matches and wrestling legends to our fans. That’s exactly what we are doing during this two day wrestling pay-per-view,” Billy Corgan, president of the NWA, said in the press release.

The events will also be broadcast on FITE TV.