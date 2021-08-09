The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Debbie Malenko will be competing in the Women’s Invitational Cup at the August 28th Empowerrr pay per view , the fifth entrant to be announced thus far. The winner will receive a shot at the women’s world champion (currently held by Kamille) at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay per view the night after Empowerrr.
