The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that EC3 will be making his debut at the promotion’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view in a singles match against Mims. This bout will take place on night one, which takes place on August 28th in St. Louis Missouri.

UPDATED CARD FOR BOTH NIGHTS OF 74TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW:

Night One August 28th

-Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA women’s championship

-Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray in a tables match

-Kerry Morton vs. Homicide for the NWA junior heavyweight championship

-Cyon vs. Jax Dane for the NWA national heavyweight championship

-Burke Invitational

-EC3 vs. Mims

Night two August 29th

-Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus for the NWA world championship

-Kamille vs. winner of the Burke Invitational for the NWA women’s championship

-10-team battle royale to crown NWA U.S. tag team champions

-Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex in a street fight for the NWA women’s tag team championship