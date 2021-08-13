The National Wrestling Alliance released a new video on their company Youtube page announcing the full card for the August 29th 73rd Anniversary pay per view, which takes place from the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the card below.

-Nick Aldis versus Trevor Murdoch for the NWA world’s championship

-Chris Adonis versus James Storm for the NWA National championship

-Aron Stevens/Kratos versus La Rebelion for the NWA tag team championship

-Mickie James verus Kylie Rae

-Kamille or Leyla Hirsch versus Battle Royal Winner for the NWA women’s championship

-Thom Latimer versus Tim Storm versus Crimson

-Jordan Clearwater/Tyrus/Masked Man evrsus Da Pope/Parrow/Odinson

-12-Man Battle Royal to determine #1 contender for the NWA National championship