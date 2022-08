The location for the NWA’s next pay-per-view event, Hard Times, has been announced.

The show will take place on November 12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana.

The NWA will hold television tapings the day after Hard Times on November 13.

This marks the third Hard Times event, with the first being held in 2020 and the second in December of 2021. The main event of last year’s show saw Trevor Murdoch defeat Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.