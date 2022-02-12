The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA world champion Jeff Jarrett has been named the official ambassador for the 2022 Crockett Cup. The annual tag team tournament takes place on March 19th & March 20th from the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Teams and brackets will be announced shortly.