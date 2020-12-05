The National Wrestling Alliance has announced three matches for this Tuesday’s episode of their new series, Shockwave. They are as follows:

-Kamille versus Cece Chanel

-Eli Drake versus Darth Watts

-Thunder Rosa versus Priscilla Kelly for the NWA women’s championship

Most of these bouts already aired on the United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live special, which explains why Rosa’s title defense is now being aired, as AEW star Serena Deeb is the current champion. Check out the announcement below.

Next Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @MissCeceChanel attempts to tear down the Brickhouse that is @kamillebrick! Kamille's streak of in-ring destruction began on episode 21 of #NWAPowerrr!https://t.co/pMEgDAnq78 — NWA (@nwa) December 4, 2020