The National Wrestling Alliance has announced several matchups and segments for tomorrow’s edition of SuperPowerrr, which will feature an appearance from world’s champion Nick Aldis, and former women’s champion Thunder Rosa. Check it out below.

-NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis addresses the battle royal

-Slice Boogie versus Jax Dane in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-Matt Cross versus Mims in a TV Title Qualifying match

-Thunder Rosa and Kamille summit live and uncensored

-Sal Rinauro versus JR Kratos

TOMORROW at 6:05e, NWA is back with a fully charged episode of #SuperPowerrr

May 10, 2021