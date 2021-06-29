The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
– NWA Television Championship: Da Pope (c) vs. Sal Rinauro
– JTG and Chris Adonis speak
– Masked Mystery Man speaks
– Lady Front vs. Jennacide
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 28, 2021
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 28, 2021