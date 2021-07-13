The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

David Arquette and Tim Storm vs. Jocephus and the Spiritual Advisor from NWA’s Pop-Up Event in January of 2019.

Rush Freeman vs. Papa Jive vs. Jordan Clearwater.

Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Marshe Rockett.