The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Thom Latimer vs. Marshe Rockett
Skye Blue vs. Jennacide
Mims vs. JTG
Rosser vs. Murdoch
Looking to get on everyone's radar 🛰️
Last week, we learned the brackets. Tonight at 6:05pm ET, the #ChampionsSeries starts and will have the #wrestling world on pin and needles
Who will earn a shot? Who will be held back?
Find out EXCLUSIVELY ON #FITE: https://t.co/sU9n156PGF pic.twitter.com/PP6CaOuy9e
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 27, 2021