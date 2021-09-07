The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV, which sent us the following:

NWA POWERRR is back Tuesday, September 7th 2021 (6:05 EST), as Season 6 locks in around newly crowned NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch.

In wrestling action!:

Two Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal matches, as The End square off against Clearwater and Cyon, and Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett face Sal Rinauro and Mims with manager Danny Deals.

#1 contender for the National Championship Judias, along with manager Father James Mitchell, makes their Powerrr debut against Jeremiah Plunkett.

Kylie Rae faces St. Louis native Tootie Lynn

Plus! Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis returns after a week’s hiatus to address his imminent future, with all of Strictly Business scheduled to appear.

Included with your NWA Powerrr subscription! https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/