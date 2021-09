The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

– Judais vs. James Storm

– Jennacide vs. Allysin Kay

– Hawx Aerie vs. JTG & Colby Corino

– The End vs. Trevor Murdoch & Da Pope vs. Jeremiah Plunkett & Crimson

– Strictly Business makes a statement

– Melina addresses Kamille

– Cyon and Tyrus segment