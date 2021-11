The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. This episode will be part one of By Any Means Necessary. Here are the matches:

– NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Tootie Lynn & Thunder Kitty

– Cyon vs. Mims

– Judais vs. Sal Rinauro

– The Pope vs. Colby Corino