The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Play In Match: Miguel Robles vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Alex Taylor
La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide vs. Jax Dane & The End (Odinson & Parrow)
Natalia Markova vs. Paola Blaze
Missa Kate & Kamille vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn
Mike Knox and Matt Caronda segment
Colby Corino & The Fixers address OGK
Austin Idol has a challenge for Cyon
Anthony Mayweather, Mickie James, and Nick Aldis to speak