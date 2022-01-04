The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Play In Match: Miguel Robles vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Alex Taylor

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide vs. Jax Dane & The End (Odinson & Parrow)

Natalia Markova vs. Paola Blaze

Missa Kate & Kamille vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

Mike Knox and Matt Caronda segment

Colby Corino & The Fixers address OGK

Austin Idol has a challenge for Cyon

Anthony Mayweather, Mickie James, and Nick Aldis to speak