The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
- May Valentine chats with Kiera Hogan and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille
- Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx)
- Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG) vs. Captain YUMA & Rush Freeman
- Matt Cardona & Mike Knox to make a statement
- Allysin Kay vs. Kylie Rae
- Taryn Terrell attempts to make peace between Paola Blaze and Jennacide