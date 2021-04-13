The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the description for the show:

“Join us on this debut edition of PowerrrSurge! We’ll be hearing from Mike Parrow, Kamille, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Plus, recent Powerrr standouts Matthew Mims & Jeremiah Plunkett will be squaring off in a special PowerrrSurge exclusive match!”