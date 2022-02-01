The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox
- No Disqualification Match: Sal Rinauro vs. Cyon
- Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango) vs. Ill Begotten (Rush Freeman, Captain YUMA)
- Natalia Markova, Paola Blaze and Jennacide in a ‘Podium Spotlight’ segment
- Kiera Hogan goes ‘Heart 2 Heart’ with May Valentine