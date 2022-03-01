The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather
Pope vs. Mike Knox
No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)
