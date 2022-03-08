The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the promotional material:
“The very future of the National Wrestling Alliance hangs in the balance on this episode of NWA Powerrr!I dolmania Sports Management, the team of NWA
World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, BLK Jeez, and Marshe Rockett take on the team of the Ill Begotten, Mims, and the masked Cyon! Best friends turned bitter enemies collide once more as Nick Aldis and Thom Latimer meet in an I Quit Match!
And in our massive main event, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch defends against Matt Cardona!”