The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
“NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the promotional material for the show:
Wrestling fans, we’ve reached our last stop before our massive Crockett Cup event in Nashville, and we’ve still got plenty of action!
One half of the NWA Worlds Women’s Tag Team Champions Allysin Kay face Missa Kate! Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament standouts Sal Rinauro and J Spade come to blows! Judais goes to war with “That Dude” Jamie Stanley!
We’ll also be running down the Crockett Cup brackets with NWA
president William Patrick Corgan and Director of Talent Relations Pat Kenney!
And finally, ahead of their monumental NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match, Matt Cardona and Nick Aldis meet face to face!”