The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Austin Aries

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Jennacide & Paola Blaze (w/ Taryn Terrell)