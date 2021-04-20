The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the description:
NWA Powerrr is back with an all new episode that you’re not gonna want to miss!
The Former NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch demands a face to face meeting with Chris Adonis. Stevens Kratos faces Sal and a former NWA champion.
Pope, Tyrus, and Austin Idol attempt to clear the air around the NWA TV Title.
Kamille takes on Jennacide.
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be in exhibition match Jordan Clearwater.
😤@TheRealTMurdoch MEANS BUSINESS!
🤬Tomorrow night on @nwa #NWAPowerrr, Trevor is coming for @ChrisAdonis.
🤝@AronsThoughts and @Jr_KRATOS are in tag team action
🏆The #NWA champ, @RealNickAldis faces @ClearLikeWater1
and more
👉EXCLUSIVELY on #FITE: https://t.co/mMFzKUmaMX pic.twitter.com/prDwhN2IdO
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 19, 2021