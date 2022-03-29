The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
The reigning NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión will be defending their titles against The End (Parrow & Odinson).
Current ROH World Tag Team Champions and winners of the 2022 Crockett Cup tournament, The Briscoes, are going to be on commentary
Nick Aldis is back to in-ring competition
World Women’s Champion Kamille is facing Madi Wrenkowski in a non-title match.
