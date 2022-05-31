The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
“Our PowerrrTrip through the Bluegrass State continues on this episode of NWA Powerrr! NWA newcomer Matt Vine battles Eric Jackson! The “King of All Evil” Thom Latimer takes on Rhett Titus! And in our main event, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide looks to extend his winning streak against the “Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino! The gold is on the line!”