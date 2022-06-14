The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the synopsis:

“We’re just three days removed from our earth-shaking Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event, and our season 9 premiere of NWA Powerrr promises to make headlines as well! Bully Ray gets in on the action as he joins as our master of ceremonies! NWA newcomer Taya Valkyrie makes her NWA Powerrr debut against Taryn Terrell! Mike Knox and VSK, the Cardonas, face the reuniting Strictly Business as Thom Latimer and “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis as they tag for the first time in months! Plus, we’ll hear from Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, and the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch!”