The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection

* Chelsea Green & Max the Impaler vs. Jennacide & Missa Kate

* Rodney Mack vs. Anthony Andrews

* PJ Hawx vs. Gustavo vs. Sal the Pal

* An update on Matt Cardona