The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Road to the Chase Tournament Match: Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis

Road to the Chase Tournament Match: Thom Latimer vs. Chris Adonis

KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay

Road to the Chase Tournament Match: ‘Pope’ Elijah Burke vs. Brian Myers