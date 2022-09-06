The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Allysin Kay

#1 Contenders Match: KiLynn King vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide

Flip Gordon vs. Doug Williams

EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall