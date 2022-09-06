The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Allysin Kay
#1 Contenders Match: KiLynn King vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide
Flip Gordon vs. Doug Williams
EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall
🟡🟡TOMORROW NIGHT ON #NWAPOWERRR!
🚨🚓👮There are Major implications as we get closer to #HardTimes3.
First on #FITE | Sept 6 | 6:05pmET | https://t.co/uGEhSEH1Sk pic.twitter.com/OlZZ9IVnPe
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2022