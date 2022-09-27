The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
- Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666 (w/ Damián 666)
- Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman vs. Dirty Dango, JTG, Gaagz The Gymp & Sal The Pal
- Handicap Match: The NOW (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus) vs. Cyon (w/ Austin Idol)
- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Marti Belle
- NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Max The Impaler