The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Kamille vs. Jennacide (Non-Title)

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) & Damian 666 vs. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) & Rhett Titus

Flip Gordon vs. Odinson

EC3 vs. Traxxx