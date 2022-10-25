The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
- Jax Dane vs. Sal Rinauro
- Rolando Freeman vs. KC Roxx
- Traxx vs. Anthony Andrews
- Sodapop Hendrix vs. Eric Jackson
