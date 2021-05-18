The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the synopsis:

Thunder Rosa vs #1 contender Kamille, as Kamille has agreed to put her title shot on the line against a most intriguing penalty. For if Thunder Rosa loses, she can no longer work for any profession wrestling organization other than the National Wrestling Alliance.

NWA Television Champion Pope vs Matt Cross for the title, as Pope looks to defend the vaunted belt for a 4th time.

NWA Tag Champions Aron Stevens and Kratos are scheduled to appear in in-ring action, but given the fallout over Strictly Business and their leaving last week’s POWERRR before a scheduled title match could take place, who their opponents might be remains an open question.

Also scheduled to appear besides NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is superstar Tyrus with manager and NWA legend Austin Idol, the War Kings, The End, JennaCide, Melina, Fred Rosser, Marshe Rockett, and Sal Rinauro.