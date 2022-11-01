The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Team War: The Cardona Family (Mike Knox, V.S.K. & Brian Myers) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce, Rush Freeman & Rolando Freeman)

Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino (w/ Jamie Stanley)

NWA Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match: Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke & P.J. Hawx)

Karate Exhibition: Question Mark (w/ Aaron Stevens) vs. Question Mark II

NWA World Television Championship Number One Contenders Match: Gustavo vs. Mims vs. Judais (w/ Father James Mitchell)