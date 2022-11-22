The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the synopsis:

“The new season of NWA Powerrr rages on as the fallout of Hard Times 3 comes to you from New Orleans!

In a feud that’s grown increasingly personal, EC3 teams with WildKat Sports’ Matt Lancie to take on the local favorite Danny Flamingo and his partner, Thom Latimer! Who will control their narrative? Tune in to find out!

It’s a battle of brawn as the WildKat Sports Revolution Championship will be on the line: “The Grime” Chuck Devine defends his championship against Nate Bradley in their NWA debut!

After successfully defending the NWA National Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3, Cyon is on top of the world. But after an unexpected victory by Thrillbilly Silas the same night, could another win put him into direct title contention? Find and out as it’s Thrillbilly vs Cyon in non-title action!

And, the NWA World Women’s Championship will be on the line as rising star Jazmine Allure tries to make history against the unstoppable “Brickhouse” Kamille!”