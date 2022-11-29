The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Blunt Force Trauma in action
Kilynn King vs. Samantha Starr
The Cardona’s vs. The Spectaculars
