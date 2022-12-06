The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Champions Series First-Round Match : Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers)

Champions Series First-Round Match : EC3 (Team Tyrus) vs. Thom Latimer (Team Brickhouse)

Champions Series Four-Way Alternates Elimination Match : Rolando Freeman vs. Sal The Pal vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Anthony Andrews

Champions Series First-Round Match : Judais & PJ Hawx (Team Great) vs. Damage & Rush Freeman (Team Fixers)

Champions Series First-Round Match : Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) vs. Kratos (Team Brickhouse)