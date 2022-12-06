The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
- Champions Series First-Round Match: Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers)
- Champions Series First-Round Match: EC3 (Team Tyrus) vs. Thom Latimer (Team Brickhouse)
- Champions Series Four-Way Alternates Elimination Match: Rolando Freeman vs. Sal The Pal vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Anthony Andrews
- Champions Series First-Round Match: Judais & PJ Hawx (Team Great) vs. Damage & Rush Freeman (Team Fixers)
- Champions Series First-Round Match: Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) vs. Kratos (Team Brickhouse)
It’s a battle of the behemoths when @OdinsonOfAsgard (Team Fixers) takes on @bullyray5150 (Team Great) in the opening contest. Who will be the first to earn points for their team? pic.twitter.com/QEYryV2FIE
— NWA (@nwa) December 6, 2022