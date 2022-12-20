The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión)
Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris Adonis (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) vs. Bully Ray, Thom Latimer & Judais (Team Great)
Champions Series Semifinal Match: Alex Taylor (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) vs. P.J. Hawx (Team Great)
Champions Series Semifinal Match: KiLynn King (Team Rebelión) vs. Allysin Kay (Team Tyrus)
