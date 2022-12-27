The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.
NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Jordan Clearwater, Tyrus & Cyon vs. LA Rebelion & Jose Alonzo
Kamille vs. Kenzie Paige
Question Mark II vs. Damage
Garrisaon Creed vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Trraxx
NWA World TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater defends against Mercurio
The Mortons vs. The Fixers
