The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Tag Team Title Match: War Kings vs. Aron Stevens & J.R. Kratos (champions)

No.1 Contender World Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa vs Kamille

Nick Aldis vs Mims

Battle Royal to determine new no.1 contender for the Ten Pounds of Gold