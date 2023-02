The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) (w/ Austin Idol) vs. J.R. Kratos

Matt Cardona vs. Odinson

Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage) (w/ Aron Stevens) vs. Mims & Dak Draper

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered 2.0 (Ella Envy & Rylee Rockett)