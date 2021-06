The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the card:

The Masked Man is set for one-on-one action against Mims

A three-way match involving Parrow and Strictly Business’ Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer.

Slice Boogie vs. Crimson

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille to appear