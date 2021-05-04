The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power Surge series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Thunder Rosa is going to appear to address her future and Kamille

Trevor Murdoch will have a sit-down interview with May Valentine

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is going to chat with Joe Galli.

Jennacide versus Skye Blue.