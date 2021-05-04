The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power Surge series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Thunder Rosa is going to appear to address her future and Kamille
Trevor Murdoch will have a sit-down interview with May Valentine
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is going to chat with Joe Galli.
Jennacide versus Skye Blue.
⚡️Surge through the week with the @nwa.#PowerrrSurge is back on the attack with a NEW episode tomorrow. Only on #FITE.
SPOTLIGHT MATCH: Jennacide v Blue
Hear from @RealNickAldis, @thunderrosa22, and @TheRealTMurdoch.
👉Subscribe for only $4.99 a month: https://t.co/KXdIafuT0Q pic.twitter.com/woLyNm3ePP
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 3, 2021