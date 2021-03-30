The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
The Pope defends his NWA Television Championship against newcomer Fred Rosser.
Thunder Rosa presents a Women’s Wrestling showcase
Tyrus makes his debut
The POWER IS BACK!
Tomorrow night on a NEW episode of @nwa #NWAPowerrr:@thunderrosa22 prepares a women's showcase@DaBlackPope defends his #TVTitle against @realfredrosser
+ much more
It's the hottest hour in #wrestling
6:05pm ET | Only on #FITE
[ https://t.co/DGhxNu1zN3 ] pic.twitter.com/gd6Wpwo4WQ
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 29, 2021