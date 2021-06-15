The National Wrestling Alliance is back for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. The main event has been announced for the show.

It will be JTG vs El Rudo vs Fred Rosser in a National Title Qualifier match.

The NWA National Title has been vacant for a little under a month since Chris Adonis vacated the title on the May 25th episode of NWA Powerrr.