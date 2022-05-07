The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Jax Dane will be defending the NWA National Heavyweight championship against challenger Chris Adonis at the June 11th Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.

🎟🔥https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz! Making good on his threat from #NWAPowerrr, @ChrisAdonis attempts to reclaim his National Heavyweight Championship from 'The Dane Event!' @TheJaxDane! 🔗 Tickets and NWA All Access Pass + PPV At https://t.co/jrHL2YouLQ pic.twitter.com/7cG27Ie2Aq — NWA (@nwa) May 7, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALWAYZ READY:

-Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Heavyweight championship

-Tyrus vs. Mims for the NWA Television championship