The NWA has announced a new long-form interview series.

NWA Presents feature NWA President Billy Corgan sitting down one-on-one with “true living legends” to discuss their careers, the inner-workings of the territories, and to offer exclusive pro wrestling memorabilia from the unique NWA archives, some of which has never been shared in public.

NWA Presents will premiere on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:05pm ET on the official NWA YouTube channel. Corgan’s first guest will be Austin Idol, who will discuss his early career during the 1970s, his relationships with people like WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes and Eddie Graham, his outlook on life following a plane crash, and other stories that have never been shared.

“This show is so special because it allows legends to tell an unfiltered story about the wrestling industry they came up in,” Corgan said in a press release issued to us today. “What I really like is when I show off an old wrestling program or picture from my memorabilia collection and you can see memories rushing back to the guests on the show. It sparks conversations you would never get to hear otherwise.”

Dr. Tom Prichard is among the future guests to be interviewed on NWA Presents.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.